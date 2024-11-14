We may feel a tad sluggish in the early morning, which could mean a slow start to the day. However, it shouldn't take long for us to find our groove. The cosmos provide us with supportive, productive energy that should enable us to make light work of any project, problem or task. It's also a great day for relationship-building and troubleshooting relationship issues. In addition, the current cosmic weather is lovely for romance, especially for anyone looking to make a commitment or a connection that will last.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be practical with decisions related to money or business. Don't take an unnecessary risk.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're feeling moody, a change of scenery might improve the vibes. Engaging with uplifting people or art can be useful, too.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might be stressed or anxious. Use tools or techniques like breathwork, massage or aromatherapy to find calm.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try not to be too stubborn. A cooperative approach will work best for what you're trying to achieve.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't be in such a rush to get things over with. Take your time.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't be afraid to say "yes" to new opportunities, adventures, or even love!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be all peopled-out. Enjoy your me-time. Give social media a rest as well.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Work might be more demanding, or you might have added responsibilities to worry about. Team up with others to make the workload lighter.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid being too ambitious or overcommitting your time. Stick to a schedule that you can manage with ease.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be brave enough to take risks. There's a strong chance that you'll succeed.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't let people push your buttons. Take care of your emotional well-being.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Today could be hectic. Have some backup you can call in, just in case.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Blessed with powerful intuition and a great deal of willpower, you can often make hard work look easy. Whatever you do, you're always going to bring your A game. You're a fighter as well as an innovator. You leave people in awe of your courage, resilience and success. You go above and beyond for all you love, including the folks you hold dear. You can be tough, but you can also be tenderhearted. Finding strength in vulnerability is part of your lesson in life. This year, the spotlight is on relationships. Expect new opportunities to build or strengthen your support system.