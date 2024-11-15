The atmosphere may be noticeably buzzy under today's full moon. On the plus side, this full moon will be very helpful for anyone craving a change or a personal breakthrough. We can harness this planetary power to get ourselves out of a rut or break free of something we've outgrown. However, for those of us who might be sensitive to stress or overstimulation, we may want to set aside time to engage in activities that calm the body and soothe the mind. The late evening provides an opportunity for rest and relaxation.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might be on the receiving end of some good financial news. Perhaps it's something you didn't expect.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A journey in self-discovery produces successful results. Get ready for your personal victory!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have a moment of clarity that enables you to release anything you've outgrown with ease.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Avoid making assumptions about other people. Let them surprise you. Chances are, you will like what you discover.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Embracing change can help you on both professional and personal levels.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't overthink your next move or decision, especially if something new or exciting awaits you. Just do it!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Letting go of negative feelings or behavior can be hard, but it's not impossible.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A relationship may reach a make-or-break point. A heartfelt conversation will help reveal what's next.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You could receive a job offer or decide to move on from a position. Meanwhile, if you haven't been feeling your best, maybe it's time for a lifestyle change.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might be spotlighted for your talent or creativity. You could also have a breakthrough in your love life or with a passion project.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your family might do things a certain way, but it doesn't mean you have to follow suit. You can pave your own way.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If there's something you want to promote, market or share, now's the time to get the word out.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're sentimental, and you have an appreciation for tradition. It can be hard for you to let things go, but once you've made up your mind to move on, you usually stick to your decision. The same goes for other decisions you make. You're firm and resolute. You trust your instincts and go with your gut. You handle problems with ease. Success is always possible for you because you're clever, driven and brave. This year presents you with an opportunity to change your relationships for the better. You could also meet someone new who changes your life in a positive way.