Sagittarius season begins today, and there's an abundance of uplifting, optimistic energy in the air. Whenever this happy-go-lucky sign comes to visit, we're encouraged to embrace the spirit of adventure, expand our horizons, and look forward to the good things to come. The current cosmic weather is perfect for trying new things, investing in our personal and professional growth, and opening our minds to new possibilities. The evening bodes especially well for events or activities centered on fun, socialising and entertainment.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Engage with fun, creativity, or anything else that lights up your spark!

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be feeling a bit inhibited or withdrawn. Perhaps you need some time to go inward and reflect. Check in with yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's a great time for meetings, discussions, or connecting with people. Embrace your sociable nature!

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can make headway with a professional goal or project. If you're working on your wellness, you can yield positive results with this, too.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If life has been feeling a bit heavy, today should bring a bit of levity your way. Romance could be a highlight as well.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Give yourself permission to go slow and take it easy. Spending a cosy evening at home or with your loved ones can be a respite.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Plan a date with friends or connect with them virtually. Meanwhile, networking or community-building should prove to be successful.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There may be good financial news on the way. Your hard work will be rewarded.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your birthday season has arrived! Today spend time doing something that's just for your enjoyment or pleasure.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Pay attention to what your body is telling you. If your bandwidth is low, perhaps it's time to step back from a few duties or commitments.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You can make a difference by joining forces with others who share your dream or vision.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might receive a moment in the spotlight thanks to your work, wisdom or talents. Shine with confidence!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Thanks to your industrious spirit, there's hardly a job too big or small that you can't handle. You enjoy being busy and learning as much as possible. You want to get the most out of life, which is why you're always pushing yourself to new heights. As a lively and charismatic person, others often gravitate to your warmth. Your courage and generosity are inspiring. This year, commit to cutting back on anything that isn't supporting your well-being or success.