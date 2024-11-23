The first half of the day is ideal for catching up on chores or leftover work. Many of us will have a desire to clean, organise, or make improvements where necessary. The cosmic weather is also beneficial for volunteering or other acts of service. The energy shifts a bit as we head into the evening, which may leave us feeling tired or "blah." If we're willing to connect with the people we love or the people whose company we enjoy, we should be able to lift our spirits.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It may be hard to get motivated. Give yourself some time. The late evening may be more productive.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might find more enjoyment in doing your own thing instead of keeping company or getting together with others.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might feel burdened with responsibility. Allow others to help you. It could take some of the weight off of your shoulders.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're feeling discouraged or pessimistic, talk to someone who can lift your spirits.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Take care of yourself and your well-being. Hold fast to your boundaries.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't allow the negativity of others to stop your fun. Drown out the haters!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't overwork yourself. Get some rest. Spend quality time with family.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You enjoy your alone time, but for today, being in the company of friends or like-minded people will be a more nourishing experience.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Aim to use your time constructively. You'll end up feeling a lot more accomplished.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your mind may be heavy. Make time to do something that brings you joy or fills you with inspiration.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might get a "no" at first, but this doesn't mean that a "yes" isn't on the way.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your friends or partner might invite you to do something fun. Take them up on the offer. Too, if you're feeling lonely, reach out to some folks.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You bring warmth and positivity wherever you go. You never allow difficulties or setbacks to get you down for too long. You're confident, enthusiastic and adventurous. People love spending time with you because they know they will thoroughly enjoy themselves. With your charismatic personality and love of laughter, you're usually the life of the party. You're also wise and a prolific thinker. This year, you may be ready to buckle down and get to work on any improvements you've been wanting to make. If you make the effort, you will see results.