Although the Mercury retrograde begins tomorrow, which will inevitably slow down plans, progress and travel, we should expect a relatively fast-paced day ahead. As such, there could be hiccups or last-minute changes that arise, so it will benefit us to be flexible with our schedules or agendas for the day. At the same time, because of the frazzled vibes in the atmosphere, we run the risk of overextending ourselves, so we should be careful not to take on more than we can realistically do. On the plus side, the current cosmic weather is great for embracing spontaneity or making impromptu plans.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Try to keep your schedule light. This way, if something comes up, you'll be able to pivot or handle it as needed.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't be afraid to take a risk or try something new. Put yourself out there!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may need to distance yourself from people today. Find yourself a quiet nook to enjoy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Plans may not go as expected. Perhaps you just need to try again another day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be wary of impulse shopping. Whatever it is you might want, chances are, you don't really need it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might be feeling moody. Getting some fresh air or a change of scenery can help you feel better.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If your nerves are frazzled, take time out to rest, meditate, or write down what's on your mind.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Connect with people who encourage you to be more open-minded. It will broaden your perspective.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid overpromising on what you can do or deliver. It will save you and others unnecessary stress.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to spend too much time worrying about the future. Do what you can to enjoy the now.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't let people push your buttons. Choose a different way to respond.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Someone may have helpful advice or feedback for you. Be open to what they have to say.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a kindness in your heart that runs deep. You always strive to spread joy and positivity to others near and far. You're a dreamer, but you also have the courage and passion to actualize your dreams. You dare to do the impossible and defy the odds, and thanks to your optimism, you often do. If life throws a curveball your way, you adapt and keep going. You're undaunted by failure and undeterred by a challenge. This year, you could achieve acclaim or recognition for your work or contributions.