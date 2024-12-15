The energy is bustling under today's full moon. Since today also marks the end of Mercury retrograde, plans or projects that were stuck or stalled over the past few weeks should begin moving again. Meanwhile, the full moon will be useful in revealing or uncovering information that can provide us with much-needed clarity or insight. With the daytime hours made for socialising and running errands, we might find ourselves feeling more reclusive toward the evening. The second half of the day will be best used for taking care of household chores, spending time with family, or enjoying the comforts of home.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you haven't been feeling hopeful or optimistic, that may soon change. Expect to receive a big burst of inspiration.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Old habits can be hard to change, but it's not impossible.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Today or on the immediate horizon, there may be a personal win or victory to celebrate.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be ready to move on or let go of something that is no longer sustainable or viable for you. Clear out the clutter so you can focus on what really matters.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may experience a viral moment with a creative project or talent that's all your own.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might end up in the spotlight for your achievements or work you've done in the past.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The answers or clarity that you've been seeking finally arrive.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A money issue gets resolved. Your wallet or your budget could experience a welcome break.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There may be a relationship issue to address. If you were unsure how to proceed before, you may now know what to do.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You may have been dealing with some increased worries, but they should begin to subside as you focus more on what you can control.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may have renewed passion to pursue your goals. The finish line is within view.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If a plan or project has been stuck, you should begin to see movement.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're authentic, trustworthy, and self-assured. The spotlight finds you no matter where you go or what you do. You stand out because of your originality, fearlessness, and personal flair. You never do anything halfheartedly. You throw yourself completely into something once you set your mind to it. However, you may have to be mindful of taking on too much or overextending yourself. Just because you can do something doesn't always mean that you should. This year, your relationships come into focus. What do you want to do differently in terms of how you manage or show up in these connections?