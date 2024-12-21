Winter is officially here, and so is Capricorn season! While we reflect on what we've accomplished for the year, many of us are also making plans for what we want to do next. As we prepare for the day ahead, we might have much we'd like to get accomplished. However, we may be daunted by how much there is to do. The spirit of Capricorn season reminds us to go slow, do the hard work, and be patient with our progress. Knowing our limitations will also be helpful in keeping frustration and fatigue to a minimum.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can't rush progress. However, teaming up with others may make the process a lot smoother.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may have your way of doing things, but there may be another option that's worth considering.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may be in a generous mood, but take care not to overextend yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may have words of wisdom or encouragement to offer someone. Find out if they're open to receiving them.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If there are goals that you want to reach, now's the time to buckle down and get to work.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may have a lot of responsibility on your shoulders. Think about ways that you can lighten the load. Honour your need for fun and relaxation.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Before you jump into your next project or idea, take time to go inward and reflect. This way, the path forward will be much clearer.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't set yourself and others up for failure by clinging to unspoken expectations. Speak up and let people know what you need or want.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid promising more than you can actually deliver.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your time to shine has arrived. Opportunities for growth are available. Just try not to get too far ahead of yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't let the fear of boredom or stillness push you to make poorly thought-out decisions.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Connect with people who add something meaningful to your life.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

When it comes to fulfilling your goals and dreams, you will always put in the work. You'll keep pushing until you get where you want to be. With your ambitious attitude and resourceful thinking, you can move mountains. You're responsible, logical and consistent. In your relationships, you're loyal, supportive and trustworthy. Others often feel safe knowing that they can rely on you. At times, you may be too serious, reserved or busy, but taking time to laugh and relax can help. This year, it may be time to adopt a new philosophy or outlook on life.