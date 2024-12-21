Winter is officially here, and so is Capricorn season! While we reflect on what we've accomplished for the year, many of us are also making plans for what we want to do next. As we prepare for the day ahead, we might have much we'd like to get accomplished. However, we may be daunted by how much there is to do. The spirit of Capricorn season reminds us to go slow, do the hard work, and be patient with our progress. Knowing our limitations will also be helpful in keeping frustration and fatigue to a minimum.
Daily Horoscope
What does your horoscope say about you today: Saturday, December 21
The spirit of Capricorn season reminds us to go slow, do the hard work, and be patient with our progress
