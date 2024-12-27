Emotions could be heightened today, especially in the morning, making it necessary to focus on positivity and what we can do to lighten the mood. By the afternoon, there should be some improvement of the current cosmic weather, which will allow for a more fun or entertaining evening. The second half of the day can be great for enjoying the arts; going to a movie, concert or party; or engaging in other activities like playing video games or board games with friends.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're feeling down, call on friends to help lift your spirits. Aim to do something fun together.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try not to make negative judgements or assumptions of others. Exercise compassion.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't worry too much about what others think. When you stay true to yourself, it will put the right people in your orbit.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

The amount of work you need to do today may be daunting. Perhaps you need to reprioritize some of your tasks so that you're not overwhelmed.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Low-key entertainment might be the best option for you. Activities that require excessive planning, energy or money may not be worth the fuss.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of allowing others to disturb your peace of mind.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Plans may not go as expected. Have a backup in place. Meanwhile, don't overwork yourself.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Just because you receive a "no" now doesn't mean that you won't eventually get a "yes."

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid ruminating or getting too hung up on the past. Choose happiness instead.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't assume or expect the worst. Circumstances may work out for the better.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take care that you're not being too stubborn. Being a bit more flexible can lead to positive results.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't be too hard on yourself. Give yourself credit where it's due.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You never shy away from responsibility. If there's a job to do, you take the initiative and get it done. At your core, you're a realist. A no-nonsense approach is something you appreciate. You pride yourself on your self-reliance and enterprising attitude. You frequently achieve your goals because of your persistence and exceptional work ethic. While you can sometimes be reserved or extra cautious, being around people who make you feel seen brings out your more adventurous and fun-loving side. This year, make more time to relax. It will help you to better enjoy the new things to come.