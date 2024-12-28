Saturdays are often best for socialising and getting together with the people we love or those whose company we enjoy; however, this isn't the case for today. There's a funky vibe in the air that may make it difficult to get on the same page with others, especially if they're unappreciative of our uniqueness or individuality. Spending time alone may be more enjoyable than being a part of the crowd. Meanwhile, when it comes to our to-do lists for the day, we should avoid taking on more than we can handle or realistically achieve.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might be tough to find common ground with folks today. Try not to be too narrow-minded.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You have your own unique way of doing things, but is there something that you're being unnecessarily stubborn about?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be mindful of imposing your beliefs or viewpoints on others. Live and let live.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're not feeling the vibes you're getting from someone, perhaps it's a good idea to keep your distance from them.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be wary of making agreements that you may not be able to keep.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You enjoy your routine, but sometimes you need to shake things up!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't go gambling with your heart or take unnecessary risks. A more logical approach is required.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You don't have to engage in other people's drama. You can choose to disengage or walk away from the situation.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Plans could change at a moment's notice. Keep your schedule flexible and light.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Hold off on making important decisions today, especially where money is concerned. Wait until you have a little more clarity on the matter.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may not be feeling super confident today, but just be yourself. People will appreciate your authenticity.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Enjoy the gift of solitude. Recharge your batteries.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an innovator at heart. You don't follow the crowd. Others are more liable to follow your lead instead. You often accomplish whatever you set out to do because you never stop pushing or challenging yourself. The spirit of perseverance enables you to handle whatever difficulties you may face. People look up to you because of your drive, resilience and innate wisdom. This year, practice the art of surrender. Go with the flow and trust that all will work out as it should.