With the excitement for the new year still fresh, it might be tempting to push through with our plans. However, since active and ambitious Mars is still in retrograde, we'll most likely get very little accomplished. Instead of attempting to bend time to our will, the current cosmic weather encourages us to take it easy. If we choose to ignore the stop signs and press forward anyway, we can expect loads of frustration and unnecessary drama ahead. A go-with-the-flow attitude is what's needed now, as well as patience for others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Maybe it's best to take some quiet time out for yourself rather than forcing yourself to be sociable.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't be so stubborn. Try a more flexible approach, and it will get you much further.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Avoid being too quick to act or decide on something. Take it slow and steady.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't let desperation or the fear of missing out inform your choices. Have a little more faith that the right opportunities will find you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Try not to take what others say or do personally. Their behavior says more about them than it does about you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can't do it all, nor are you meant to. Ask for help!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't focus too much on outcomes or results. The only thing you should do is make the most of the now.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may be pushing yourself way too hard. Try to relax and have a little fun.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Before you try to jump headfirst into something new, finish what you've already started.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Be mindful of trying to hide or ignore your feelings, particularly if they're uncomfortable. Talk it out, write it down, or get it off your chest.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There's no need to compete with others or feel as though you have something to prove. Show yourself some appreciation instead!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may not be able to control everything that happens, but you can always control how you choose to respond.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

People know they can count on you because your words always align with your actions. Your integrity and determination are what set you apart from the crowd. You never fake it; you always remain true to yourself because you remain true to your values. You can often reach your goals because you're both resourceful and consistent. Stability and comfort are important to your happiness and well-being. While you pride yourself on your practical thinking, this year encourages you to find ways to bridge the gap between your head and your heart.