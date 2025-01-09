It's a good day for work, creative interests, and connections with others. Additionally, we should find the current cosmic weather to be useful for handling home and family matters as well as financial affairs. The afternoon hours will be ideal for tending to routine tasks and other responsibilities, while the evening bodes well for social events. For those of us planning to stay in for the evening, we can also make good use of today by engaging in activities centered around learning, tech and gaming, great conversations, or making things by hand.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Consider donating items to a charity or nonprofit organization. Research a few options and choose the one that aligns best with your values or means.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Trust your instincts. You know what's best for you or the job at hand.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

The worry or uncertainty you're feeling will soon pass. Your confidence will return faster than you think.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Instead of resisting the flow, go with it! You'll get further this way.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your bandwidth may be lower than usual, so avoid putting plans in stone. For now, allow others to take the reins.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

When you allow others to be flexible and resist the need to control what they do, it frees you up to focus on what really matters.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Step away from the fray and do something that enables you to recharge your batteries or boost your mood.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Plan a romantic evening with your partner or something fun to do with a friend.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's time to change a habit that's not working for you anymore. If you're unsure of how to do it, ask for help.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you've changed your mind about a potential partnership or collaboration, it may be worth backing out of it. Sometimes it's best to move on.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you haven't had much time or energy for self-care or enjoyment, today provides you an opportunity to get back on track.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

The timing is ideal for revisiting a creative idea or project. You may find a new life for it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a take-charge person. You don't get upset when things don't go your way. You roll with the punches and make do with what you've got. Blessed with a boundless amount of fearlessness and determination, you're not afraid to fight for what you want. Your refusal to settle means that you have more successes than you do failures. This year, celebrate yourself and your accomplishments. Learn how to enjoy life and live in the present rather than worrying too much about the future.