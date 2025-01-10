Chances are, we won't be motivated to get much done today. Because of this, we should be mindful of taking on too many things to do. We should also avoid making important decisions as we'll find it difficult to reconcile our head with our heart. Being able to relate to or work alongside others could also prove to be challenging as it may be hard to set healthy boundaries or embrace empathy. A relaxed and levelheaded attitude will be needed to offset any issues that may arise.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Refrain from engaging in petty gossip or minding other people's business. You have more important things to focus on.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Others may not do things exactly the way you do. This doesn't make you or them wrong. You may just need to agree to disagree.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Avoid bending over backward to make someone else happy as you run the risk of doing more than your fair share.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be mindful of making assumptions about others. If you want to know what's up, start a conversation.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't feel pressured to be sociable if you're not in the mood. Do what's necessary to take good care of yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may not be able to get folks on the same page with you right now, and this is OK. Try again another day!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't overdo it today, especially if you're lacking the bandwidth.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Unspoken expectations can lead to resentments. If there's something you want or need, let people know.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

When it comes to your obligations or responsibilities, prioritize what's truly important. Avoid overcommitting your time.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Today could be overwhelming. Take time to pause and breathe.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Now's not the time to rush into anything. Be patient.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're feeling "blah" or frustrated, good company or the supportive words of a friend might help.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an excellent problem-solver. While others may be comfortable leaving things as they are, you often seek out ways to make things better. With the amount of practice and dedication that you put into what you do, it's no wonder why just about everything you touch becomes a success. You don't take any shortcuts to get where you want to be; you're more than willing to put in the work. Your discerning taste ensures that you only invest in what you truly care about. This year, prioritize your well-being over productivity. You and your work will improve as a result.