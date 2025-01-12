The current cosmic weather encourages us to focus on our emotional well-being. We can do this by spending time with the people we love, engaging in our favourite pastimes, or taking time out to rest and recharge. For those of us in a romantic mood, the day bodes well for love. Both singles and couples can take advantage of the amorous vibes in the air. Since giving back to people or animals in need is also a great way to boost our mood, we may be inspired to get involved in a project for a humane or humanitarian cause.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Relax and take it slow. If you're in the mood for some fun, check in with your family and enjoy time with them.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be in the mood for some company. Plan a meetup with friends, or catch up on the phone or over a video chat.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You could have success with money or a financial matter.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Allow the spirit of curiosity and exploration to guide you. You might make an exciting discovery!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Enjoying a few moments of peace and quiet can be good for your soul as well as your creative mind.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're moved to join a volunteer project, a professional organization, or a group activity like a cooking class or a fishing trip, go with it!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You can make a difference in the world or lives of others with your talent or expertise. Follow your passion!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Indulge in your artistic or adventurous cravings, and they will give you the mood boost you've been needing. Romance also looks promising.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If dust and clutter has been piling up in your home space, you'll find great satisfaction in getting it all cleaned up.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's an ideal time for a heart-to-heart or working on relationship matters. It will be easier to find forgiveness, solutions or common ground.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Get back to basics. Nourish your body. Catch up on work or chores that you've been putting off.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Let your heart be your guide, and you'll find yourself exactly where you need to be.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're clever, enterprising and quick to recover from setbacks. You excel at what you do because of how diligently you work at it. You strive to learn as much as you can, and you have great appreciation for life's lessons. However, with all that you know, don't feel pressured to have all the answers. Learn to appreciate life's wonders and mysteries, too. Plus, with an emphasis on partnerships and relationships this year, recognizing when to ask for help or defer to others will benefit you as well.