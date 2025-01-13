We may be awash in our feelings because of today's emotionally intense full moon. However, this can be a great opportunity to let go of old patterns that may be keeping us stuck in unfulfilling circumstances. We're encouraged to take responsibility for any uncomfortable emotions that may be bubbling up to the surface and seek healthy ways to process what we're feeling. If we're willing to make a change for the betterment of our emotional health, we'll have more than enough cosmic support behind us to do it.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Deep down, you know what you need to do next for the sake of your happiness. Listen to your gut.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If a plan isn't coming together, don't be afraid to start anew. Clearing away the clutter now will make space for something better.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Perhaps it's time to move on from your current job or position. On another note, a financial matter may be concerning, but a resolution may be closer than you think.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A new path or chapter awaits. It's time to shed self-doubt or anything else that's been holding you back!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling under the weather or noticeably stressed, chances are, you need a time-out. It may be necessary to step back from taxing obligations.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you've been striving to reach a goal, today may bring you closer to the finish line.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might receive recognition for an accomplishment. Meanwhile, when it comes to business-related decisions, trust your intuition.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Adopting a fresh perspective or a more optimistic outlook could provide you with the breakthrough you've been needing. A change of environment might also help.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Ignoring a problem won't make it go away, but addressing it head-on can yield a resolution and empower you in the process.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A relationship issue calls for your attention. A win-win outcome may be possible.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Changing unhelpful habits or finding a routine that works well can be helpful in improving your work-life balance.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Whatever you do today, make sure to show yourself some appreciation. Acknowledge how talented, creative or brilliant you are.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Your shrewd and strategic way of thinking gets you the desired results. Ideas and solutions come naturally because you're imaginative and pragmatic. Working on projects that feed your sense of purpose makes you feel your best. You may be an excellent judge of character or a great conversationalist. Others may consider you funny, wise and understanding. This year, surround yourself with people you can learn from as these connections will foster your success.