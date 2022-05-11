If you are caught in an all inclusive hotel in Magalluf and the Playa de Palma in Mallorca or San Antoni in Ibiza, remember it’s only six alcoholic drinks a day - three with lunch and three with dinner, no more all-day free-for-all.

And, on top of that, Britons coming to the Balearics are going to have to leave their Bovril at home. Brexit has reared its ugly head yet again.

Since the UK left the EU, new rules are in place for taking food to Spain.

This includes any animal products which falls under two categories - meat and dairy items.

Sausages, ham and cheese are banned, but the ban extends to items that use meat and dairy products as part of their ingredients, according to the Sun. This includes cakes that contain fresh cream and sweets made with gelatine and that means Bovril is banned as well.

So, Britons who are used to travelling with the favourite snacks are going to have to get used to enjoying the delights local food or trying to source British sausages in resort.