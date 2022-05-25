These are the new entry requirements which have been announced by the Spanish government. The information below has been issued by the UK Foreign Office.

"If you are heading to Mallorca, you should be aware that the entry requirements for Spain have now changed. If you coming to Spain as a tourist, as well as proof that you are fully vaccinated or that you have recovered from COVID in the last six months, you can now also enter with a negative COVID-19 test: either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure.