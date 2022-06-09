The UK’s soaring cost of living and last month’s record increase in household energy bills have slammed the brakes on consumer spending, retail sector figures show but is has not stopped Britons from booking their holidays.

However, apart from the chaos at UK and European airports, including Palma, many Britons are having to watch their pennies when booking a holiday and while Spain is, as always, the most popular destination, some destinations are cheaper than others and, as tourism chiefs have always warned that ‘price is king’ when it comes to booking a holiday.

And a recent survey has revealed that the Balearics is the most expensive destination in Spain for Britons to rent accommodation this year.

According to data from the holiday home search engine, Holidu, the Canary Islands are the cheapest destination in Spain this summer.

The average holiday rental rates per night (Holidu)

1.Canary Islands (£100)

2.Costa de Almeria (£117)

3.Costa de Galicia (£119)

4.Costa Calida (£123)

5.Madrid (£128)

6.Costa Verde (£132)

7.Valencian region (£150)

8.Andalucia (£151)

9.Catalonia (£176)

10. Balearics (£256)