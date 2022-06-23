Millions of Britons can not get away from Brexit, not even on holiday overseas in destinations like Mallorca.

This year thousands of British visitors have been caught up in long queues at passport control at Palma airport, some have nearly missed their flights due to a lack of staff, lack of training and the need for passports to be stamped on entry and departure because the UK is no longer part of the EU and is considered a third party country.

And, Spain’s ALA airlines association has said the summer is looking “complicated” for tourists. The association said multiple issues were responsible, including Brexit.

The ALA said: “Brexit has made it more complicated because EU staff need more documentation and accreditations now, and in addition to that, new recruits have to be trained.”

More police have been deployed to the busiest airports like Palma, but Britons must have their passports stamped in order to meet the 90 day rule. Britons can only spend a maximum of 90 days out of 180 in the EU and the passport stamp serves to demonstrate that.

But, should passports fail to get stamped for one reason or another, Britons are being advised to hold on to boarding passes as proof of entry or departure.