A total of seven million international tourists visited Spain in May, spending around €8,023 million, which is similar to the level before the pandemic

According to recent data from the Frontur and Egatur surveys provided by the Spanish Statistical Office (INE), the average expenditure per traveller was €1,152 compared to 2019, which was €1,028 and represents an increase of 12.1 per cent in normal terms and 1.4 per cent in real terms, deducting the effects of inflation, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

In this regard, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, pointed out that before the start of the strong summer months this year, Spain had practically recovered eight out of ten international tourists recorded in 2019.

“The good prospects we have for the high season, based on the reservations already confirmed to travel to Spain, allow us to affirm that international tourism will continue to recover in the coming months, even in the current context of rising prices, since our country is very competitive and the rise in prices is a global phenomenon,” she also noted.

The data also reveals that in the first five months of 2022, there were 22.7 million international tourists recorded in the country or 78 per cent of the same period in 2019. On the other hand, the expenses incurred by tourists on their trips, including transportation, are close to the level before the pandemic, with €26,776 million or 88 per cent of the amounts spent in 2019.

In addition, the average stay of tourists in May was 6.5 days, which is slightly longer compared to the same period of 2019 was 6.3 days.

“International tourist arrivals have multiplied by five in the last year. One in four visitors received (23.7 per cent of the total) came from the United Kingdom, which was the main source market for another month with almost 1.7 million tourists who went mainly to Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and Catalonia,” the report reveals.

The other top source countries of tourists visiting Spain are Germany and France.