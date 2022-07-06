United Airlines say that the Newark-New York to Palma service has been "a resounding success". Demand has exceeded all forecasts since flights started a month ago. Travel agencies in the Balearics point to an "excellent" response to there being direct flights to the US, and this two-way demand will lead to a change in the airline's scheduling for 2023.

The Council of Mallorca's councillor for tourism, Andreu Serra, says that the new route has opened up the north American market and that marketing for next year will be "to the maximum". He adds that flight occupancy is "optimal" and that discussions with the airline will consider scheduling flights from May to October from next year (as opposed to the current June to September). A weekly flight during the winter months is potentially also on the cards. "There is the demand and the airline is looking favourably at meeting it."

On July 13, the Palma365 Foundation will be making a presentation at the Midtown Loft & Terrace on Fifth Avenue in New York. The managing director Palma365, Pedro Homar, says that the event will be attended by the mayor, José Hila, the tourism councillor, Elena Navarro, and representatives from various leading hotel chains.