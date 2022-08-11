At last some good travel news for Britons heading for the Balearics on holiday. It appears that the visa - called the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) - which originally was due to come into force later this year, has been delayed until November 2023.

But an EU source told The Guardian that following the transition period, there will be a grace period where travellers crossing the EU border for the first time will be given some leeway - most likely as far as 2024.

The ETIAS scheme, similar to the US Esta, means Britons would have to pay €7 (£6) for a three year ‘visa’ if traveling to countries in the EU.



Britons will be required to take part in the visa system as they are no longer a part of the EU.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 70 will have to pay it if traveling for less than 90 days, with applications submitted 96 hours before travel.

But, Tourists from outside the EU, such as those from the UK, will still be required to submit a photograph and fingerprints from May as part of the bloc’s bid to tighten entry rules following the UK’s departure from the Union.

The EU’s long delayed Entry/Exit system (EES) will come into force in May, and will replace the stamping of passports.

Non-EU travellers will be asked to submit photos and four fingerprints, which will be submitted in the form of biometric data.