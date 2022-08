The cruise ship Europa - which has a dedicated nude sunbathing deck and has been dubbed the best cruise ship in the world will soon be docking in Palma and hopefully will sun will shining again for those enjoying its nudist deck.

MS Europa is owned and operated by the German company Hapag-Lloyd and is the fourth ship to be named Europa in the company’s history and will be sailing to Mallorca from Hamburg.

For 12 years in row, the MS Europa was awarded the title “Best Cruise Ship in the World” by Ward-Ranking and Berlitz.

She has 204 passenger cabins of various sizes, and facilities including an atrium, casino, dining area, swimming pools, cinema and a gym and spa.