Schools may have gone back in the UK but universities have not so one last blast of students can be expected along with last minute bookers plus the usual low season visitors but those arriving from the UK need to aware that Spain still has some Covid travel requirements in place - not to mention masks on all forms of public transport and domestic flights and when entering a health centre of a chemist.

Everyone travelling to Spain from the UK is required to show on entry one of the following:

Proof they are fully vaccinated

A negative Covid-19 test: either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure or an antigen test taken 24 hours prior to departure

If you have had Covid in the last six months, you can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid status on entry to Spain

Spain accepts the UK's proof of 'Covid-19 vaccination record and proof of Covid-19 vaccination issued in the Crown Dependencies. There are also requirements on your passport that you'll need to meet.

People's passports must be:

Issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country

Valid for at least 3 months after the day you plan to leave

Children under the age of 12 years old do not need to show proof of vaccination status or complete any other forms.