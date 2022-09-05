The tourist season in Mallorca is far from over. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma05/09/2022 14:45
Schools may have gone back in the UK but universities have not so one last blast of students can be expected along with last minute bookers plus the usual low season visitors but those arriving from the UK need to aware that Spain still has some Covid travel requirements in place - not to mention masks on all forms of public transport and domestic flights and when entering a health centre of a chemist.
