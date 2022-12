Sir Richard Branson’s new luxury Mallorcan hotel is continuing to grab global headlines.

The Son Bunyola retreat in Banyalbufar has been listed as one of “The 13 Most Exciting European Hotels Opening in 2023” by Bloomberg News.

Only recently, Condé Nast published its 23 Best Places to Go in Spain and Portugal in 2023 and Mallorca got top billing thanks to the opening of Branson’s new hotel next summer.

The luxury hotel is located in the estate’s 16th-century finca, or manor house, and has 26 rooms.

They join three existing villas—Sa Punta de S’Aguila, Sa Terra Rotja, and Son Balagueret—on an 810-acre property with grape vines and almond, citrus, and olive orchards.

Son Net is another luxury property on the list that will open (spring 2023) in this stunning part of the island, from the owners of the impeccable Finca Cortesin in Puigpunyent.