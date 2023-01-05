After a hugely successful inaugural summer flight programme between New York and Palma last year, United Airlines are increasing their flights from the States to Spain and will be offering the most destinations of any U.S. airline as part of its transatlantic expansion and it is one the airline won an award for.

With United Airlines, getting to more popular summer destinations such as Mallorca — and many more — from the U.S. is easier than ever. That’s thanks to new nonstop services launched during the pandemic that’s helped the Chicago-based carrier become the largest U.S. airline in the transatlantic market.

Last year, the airline launched its largest-ever transatlantic expansion, which included five new destinations, along with five new routes to existing cities.

From capital-to-capital services to Jordan to Boeing 737 MAX flights to Portugal’s Azores and Mallorca, United’s schedule was loaded with lots of exciting routes that complement traditional transatlantic markets, like Paris and Rome.

United’s transatlantic expansion in 2022, along with what’s poised to be a busy 2023 schedule, is so exciting that it won TPG’s Editors’ Choice award for the best new route(s) at this year’s TPG Awards.

By the 2023 summer season, United will be the second largest U.S. carrier in Spain, behind only American Airlines.

According to data obtained by Aviacionline through Cirium, United will have a capacity of 19,760 seats per week between the U.S. and Spain for summer of 2023, a 21.4% increase over the previous season’s offering.

The Chicago-based airline, unlike other carriers that concentrate much of their operations to major Spanish cities, will focus its network on leisure-oriented destinations, offering its customers more travel options for their vacations.

This summer the company inaugurated new services from Newark (EWR) to Tenerife – South (TFS) and Palma (PMI), the latter being the most profitable route for United in Spain.