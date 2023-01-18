Balearic government and island council representatives will be having numerous meetings with Spanish tour operators and airlines in looking to build on growth last year. While international passenger numbers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport were down in 2022 compared with pre-pandemic 2019, Spanish numbers were up five per cent. One of the great surprises of last year was that there were more Spanish tourists in August than either British or German.
The dip in international passengers was largely because of decreased British and German tourism, but other markets registered increases. The number of French passengers in Palma was up 27%, while the Italian number rose 37%.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.