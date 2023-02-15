Easter is already on the minds of many people, who need a holiday getaway to disconnect and recharge their batteries before the start of the summer. Although there is still time left, as Maundy Thursday is not until 6 April, it is already a good time to plan a trip. The best option is to take advantage of direct flights from Palma.

For those who love processions, a good option is Seville, as there are several daily connections. The Andalusian capital is completely transformed during Passion Week- Without leaving Andalusia, another ideal destination is Malaga, also with direct flights from Palma airport. In this case it is not limited to people who like processions. The Costa del Sol is also a very attractive destination for its beaches and complementary activities, as is the Malaga mountains, for hiking enthusiasts.

Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera are always ideal for a few days' holiday in April, both for their countless tourist attractions and their proximity. Minorca and Ibiza can be reached from Mallorca both by boat and by plane.

Those looking for sun and beach destinations can travel to Tenerife, as there is also a direct connection from the Balearic capital. In addition to its pleasant temperatures, on this Canary Island you can enjoy El Teide, an inactive volcano which is the highest peak in Spain and will surprise all those who dare to visit it.



International travel

Those who prefer international travel can turn to the European capitals. Amsterdam is always very attractive. Its canals, its extensive artistic heritage and its museum district are a great attraction. Berlin, with numerous connections from Palma, is also very interesting. Some of the must-sees for visitors to the German capital are the Holocaust Memorial, the remains of the Berlin Wall and the Brandenburg Gate, among many others.

Paris is also one of the most popular destinations for an Easter getaway. The city of love is ideal for going as a couple and visiting its most emblematic spots, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and Notre Dame Cathedral. Visits to its museums are also highly recommended. For families, a stop at Disney, which is still celebrating its 30th anniversary, is a must.