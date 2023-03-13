Hotel bookings increased by 8.5% in the past week in the Balearics and are 37.6% higher than in 2022, according to data from the TravelGateX platform today.

And, compared to the figures for the same period in 2021, bookings in the Balearics are currently four times higher (+389%).

Over the past week, with 13.4% of total bookings, the Balearics was the fourth most booked region, behind Andalusia, the Canary Islands and Catalonia.

Nationwide, 30.5% of bookings were made more than three months in advance. Last minute (2-3 days in advance) or last second (one day or less) bookings account for around 12% of the total.

Also, the majority of bookings were by couples (44%) and for stays of two to five nights (48%).

The main market was the domestic market (65.5%), followed by the United Kingdom (11.5%), Germany (3.3%), Portugal and Italy (2.5%).