And, compared to the figures for the same period in 2021, bookings in the Balearics are currently four times higher (+389%).
Over the past week, with 13.4% of total bookings, the Balearics was the fourth most booked region, behind Andalusia, the Canary Islands and Catalonia.
Nationwide, 30.5% of bookings were made more than three months in advance. Last minute (2-3 days in advance) or last second (one day or less) bookings account for around 12% of the total.
Also, the majority of bookings were by couples (44%) and for stays of two to five nights (48%).
The main market was the domestic market (65.5%), followed by the United Kingdom (11.5%), Germany (3.3%), Portugal and Italy (2.5%).
