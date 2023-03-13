Brits are booking the Balearics.

Brits are booking the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma13/03/2023 09:40
W0

Hotel bookings increased by 8.5% in the past week in the Balearics and are 37.6% higher than in 2022, according to data from the TravelGateX platform today.

And, compared to the figures for the same period in 2021, bookings in the Balearics are currently four times higher (+389%).

Over the past week, with 13.4% of total bookings, the Balearics was the fourth most booked region, behind Andalusia, the Canary Islands and Catalonia.

Nationwide, 30.5% of bookings were made more than three months in advance. Last minute (2-3 days in advance) or last second (one day or less) bookings account for around 12% of the total.

Related news
New tough UK entry controls on the horizon.

Spaniards to face some tough questions when heading to the UK

Spanish citizens will soon need a travel pass to enter Britain

More related news (5)

Also, the majority of bookings were by couples (44%) and for stays of two to five nights (48%).
The main market was the domestic market (65.5%), followed by the United Kingdom (11.5%), Germany (3.3%), Portugal and Italy (2.5%).