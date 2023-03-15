The schedule will therefore be slightly longer than in 2022, the inaugural year for the route, when flights started in the first week of June and ended in mid-September.
There will be three flights per week rather than the two last year. Departures from Palma will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (at 11am); from Newark on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
According to the Council of Mallorca, New York-Palma has been United Airlines’ most profitable route in Spain over the summer season last year, demand having been such that occupancy has regularly been 100%.
United transported more than 9,600 American tourists to Palma last summer exceededing all forecasts.According to data obtained by Aviacionline through Cirium, United will have a capacity of 19,760 seats per week between the U.S. and Spain for summer of 2023, a 21.4% increase over the previous season’s offering.
The Chicago-based airline, unlike other carriers that concentrate much of their operations to major Spanish cities, will focus its network on leisure-oriented destinations, offering its customers more travel options for their vacations.
This summer the company inaugurated new services from Newark (EWR) to Tenerife – South (TFS) and Palma (PMI), the latter being the most profitable route for United in Spain.
