The North Americans are busy packing their bags for Mallorca, while hundreds of Mallorcan residents are busy booking direct flights to the States with United Airlines about to start their service between Newark Liberty International Airport and Palma on May 26 and continue until September 27.

The schedule will therefore be slightly longer than in 2022, the inaugural year for the route, when flights started in the first week of June and ended in mid-September.

There will be three flights per week rather than the two last year. Departures from Palma will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (at 11am); from Newark on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

According to the Council of Mallorca, New York-Palma has been United Airlines’ most profitable route in Spain over the summer season last year, demand having been such that occupancy has regularly been 100%.

United transported more than 9,600 American tourists to Palma last summer exceededing all forecasts.According to data obtained by Aviacionline through Cirium, United will have a capacity of 19,760 seats per week between the U.S. and Spain for summer of 2023, a 21.4% increase over the previous season’s offering.

The Chicago-based airline, unlike other carriers that concentrate much of their operations to major Spanish cities, will focus its network on leisure-oriented destinations, offering its customers more travel options for their vacations.

