The Balearics was in seventh place in the list of budget-friendly holidays with Tunisia coming out on top, according to research by loveholidays. The North African country took the top spot for being the most budget-friendly, with a seven-night break averaging £576 per person, including flights, hotels and transfers.
Balearics in seventh place for budget friendly holidays, Tunisia on top
Tunisia comes out on top
Also in News
- Spanish citizens will soon need a travel pass to enter Britain
- Spanish patrol vessel intercepts two Russian ships near Balearic waters
- End the duty-free-forced walk at Palma airport, says Podemos
- Thursday's weather in Mallorca, as 26C is topped on Wednesday
- "Locals should have priority over tourists on crowded beaches...."
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.