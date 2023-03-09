The ultimate photographs of Mallorca in the snow
Jason Moore09/03/2023 10:15
The Balearics was in seventh place in the list of budget-friendly holidays with Tunisia coming out on top, according to research by loveholidays. The North African country took the top spot for being the most budget-friendly, with a seven-night break averaging £576 per person, including flights, hotels and transfers.

Bulgaria and Morocco were the second and third top destinations, according to the loveholidays research. These destinations average £636 and £701 per person respectively for a week´s break.

Malta and mainland Spain rounded out the top five, with travellers able to experience a slice of European sunshine at an average of £714 and £750 per person per week to the respective destinations this summer.

Holidaymakers can also enjoy the culinary delights of Italy for just £753 per person, with a week-long holiday to the European country in sixth most affordable place.

The Balearic Islands secured the seventh position (£765 per person), while holidaymakers can enjoy the wonders of the Adriatic coastline in Montenegro for an average of £773.

The Top Seven

1. Tunisia

2. Bulgaria

3. Morocco

4. Malta.

5. Mainland Spain.

6. Italy.

7. Balearic Islands.

