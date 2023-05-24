Tour operators are highlighting the fact that airlines, some of which are part of the same company groups as tour operators, are chartering some 100 additional planes for this summer in order to avoid any problems caused by maintenance.
Airline reinforcement to avoid summer travel problems
One airline has already announced cancellations
Also in Holiday
- Mallorca on alert as depression moves in from the mainland
- Four Mallorca hotels in Tripadvisor's 25 best of the best in Spain
- Mallorca's biggest landowners are the fourth richest in Britain
- Nadal initiates his descent in the ATP rankings
- The model Balearic life of new girlfriend of Netflix Selling Sunset star
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.