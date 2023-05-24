Tour operators are highlighting the fact that airlines, some of which are part of the same company groups as tour operators, are chartering some 100 additional planes for this summer in order to avoid any problems caused by maintenance.

Aware of travel issues last summer - staff shortages as well as strikes - airlines don't want any new ones to arise that might result in flight cancellations. With the high holiday demand, backup planes are being chartered in the event that technical problems crop up, this situation having already affected the KLM low-cost subsidiary Transavia. A few days ago, the airline announced the cancellation of 300 flights this summer due to a lack of planes and maintenance issues.

Airlines and tour operators are gearing up to meet what is anticipated to be record demand this summer for Mallorca, the Balearics and other Mediterranean destinations.