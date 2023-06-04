These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: June 4 at 2am

Departure: June 4 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 4 at 4am

Departure: June 4 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Malaga

Arrival: June 4 at 4am

Departure: June 4 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 4 at 5am

Departure: June 4 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: June 4 at 6.30am

Departure: June 4 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 4 at 7am

Departure: June 4 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Costa Fascinosa

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Cadiz

Arrival: June 4 at 8am

Departure: June 4 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 113,321

Flag: Italy

Length: 290

Vessel: Gyptis

Origin: Marseille

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: June 4 at 2pm

Departure: June 6 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 405

Flag: France

Length: 46

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 4 at 10.15pm

Depature: June 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 4 at 11pm

Departure: June 4 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

