These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: June 4 at 2am
Departure: June 4 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 4 at 4am
Departure: June 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: June 4 at 4am
Departure: June 4 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 4 at 5am
Departure: June 4 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: June 4 at 6.30am
Departure: June 4 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 4 at 7am
Departure: June 4 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Costa Fascinosa
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: June 4 at 8am
Departure: June 4 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 113,321
Flag: Italy
Length: 290
Vessel: Gyptis
Origin: Marseille
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: June 4 at 2pm
Departure: June 6 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 405
Flag: France
Length: 46
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 4 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 4 at 11pm
Departure: June 4 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.