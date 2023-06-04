Costa Fascinosa cruise ship in Palma today

Costa Fascinosa cruise ship in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma04/06/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: June 4 at 2am
Departure: June 4 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 4 at 4am
Departure: June 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: June 4 at 4am
Departure: June 4 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 4 at 5am
Departure: June 4 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: June 4 at 6.30am
Departure: June 4 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 4 at 7am
Departure: June 4 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Costa Fascinosa
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: June 4 at 8am
Departure: June 4 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 113,321
Flag: Italy
Length: 290

Vessel: Gyptis
Origin: Marseille
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: June 4 at 2pm
Departure: June 6 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 405
Flag: France
Length: 46

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 4 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 4 at 11pm
Departure: June 4 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.