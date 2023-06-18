Aidastella cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma18/06/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: June 18 at 2am
Departure: June 18 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 18 at 4am
Departure: June 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Golden Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 18 at 5am
Departure: June 18 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 26,526
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: June 18 at 5am
Departure: June 18 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 18 at 6am
Departure: June 18 at 11.31am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: June 18 at 6.30am
Departure: June 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Bahama Mama
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 18 at 3pm
Departure: June 18 at 4.30pm
Gross tonnage: 20,238
Flag: Malta
Length: 155

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 18 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 19 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 18 at 11pm
Departure: June 18 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

