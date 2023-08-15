A date appears to have been finally set for the introduction of the new ETIAS visa which will be required to enter European holiday destinations such as Spain.

New rules to be brought in from next year will require those travelling to the EU to have purchased a permit – and you could be barred from entering if you don’t have one.

According to the ETIAS website, an application will be refused if the applicant:

Used a travel document that was reported lost, stolen, misappropriated or invalidated.

Is considered to pose a security, illegal immigration or high epidemic risk.

Fails to reply to a request for additional information or documentation within the given deadline, or fails to attend an interview.

Has previously been refused entry and stay, accompanied with an alert recorded in the relevant information system.

An application will also be refused if there are reasonable doubts about the reliability and veracity of the data, statements or documents provided by the applicant.

While those under 18 and over 70 can apply for the permit free of charge, everyone else will have to pay €7 to travel to the EU.

The EU has stated: “Having a valid ETIAS travel authorisation does not automatically grant you the right to enter the territory of the European countries requiring ETIAS.



“All travellers arriving at the border are still subject to border checks and border guards will refuse entry to those who do not meet the entry conditions.

“Those travellers who do not meet the entry conditions will be refused entry.”

The main reason for the approval of the ETIAS authorization is security. With the increased risk of travellers worldwide, the EU wants to ensure safe travel in its countries.

The ETIAS will decrease security concerns substantially through its information and data-gathering systems.

This means that the ETIAS will detect if a person is a threat in any way to the security of Schengen countries.

This will lead to the person being denied entry and avoiding the threat of being present inside EU borders. It will basically deal with a problem before it is even there.

However, besides making travelling more secure, the ETIAS authorization will also assist the EU countries and all travellers in the following ways:

Reduce procedures and application times

Improve the management of EU country borders

Assist in detecting and decreasing crime and terrorism

Impede irregular migration

Reinforce the visa liberalization policy of the EU

All in all, the ETIAS authorization will make travelling to the EU less of a hassle and a much safer experience.