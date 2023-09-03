Mein Schiff 2

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: September 3 at 4am
Departure: September 3 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: September 3 at 4.30am
Departure: September 3 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 3 at 5am
Departure: September 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: September 3 at 6.30am
Departure: September 3 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 3 at 7am
Departure: September 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Bahama Mama
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 3 at 3pm
Departure: September 3 at 4.30pm
Gross tonnage: 20,238
Flag: Malta
Length: 155

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 3 at 10.15pm
Depature: September 3 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 3 at 11pm
Departure: September 3 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

