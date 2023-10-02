The Spirit of Adventure is one of the cruise ships visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma02/10/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 2 at 4.30am
Departure: October 2 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 2 at 4.55am
Departure: October 2 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 2 at 5am
Departure: October 2 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 2 at 5.30am
Departure: October 2 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 2 at 6am
Departure: October 2 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 2 at 6.30am
Departure: October 2 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 19,976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 2 at 7am
Departure: October 2 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Scenic Eclipse
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 2 at 8am
Departure: October 2 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 17,545
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 168

Vessel: Spirit of Adventure
Origin: Mahon, Minroca
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 2 at 8am
Departure: October 2 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 58,119
Flag: United Kingdom
Length: 236

Vessel: Symphony of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: October 2 at 8am
Departure: October 2 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 228,081
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: October 2 at 8am
Departure: October 2 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 2 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 3 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.