The Marella Discovery 2 is in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma06/11/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 6 at 4.30am
Departure: November 6 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 6 at 4.55am
Departure: November 6 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 6 at 5am
Departure: November 6 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 6 at 5.30am
Departure: November 6 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 6 at 6am
Departure: November 6 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 6 at 6.30am
Departure: November 6 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 6 at 7am
Departure: November 6 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: MSC Seaview
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 6 at 7am
Departure: November 6 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 153,516
Flag: Malta
Length: 323

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: November 6 at 8am
Departure: November 6 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: November 6 at 11.45am
Departure: November 7 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 6 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 7 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

