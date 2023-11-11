These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: Aidacosma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malta (Valetta)
Arrival: November 11 at 4am
Departure: November 11 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 183,774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 11 at 4am
Departure: November 11 at 9.30pm
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 11 at 4.55am
Departure: November 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 11 at 5am
Departure: November 11 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 11 at 5.30am
Departure: November 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 11 at 6am
Departure: November 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 11 at 6am
Departure: November 11 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 11 at 6.30am
Departure: November 11 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: MSC Seaview
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 11 at 8am
Departure: November 11 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 153,516
Flag: Malta
Length: 323
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: November 11 at 10pm
Departure: November 12 at 1am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 11 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 12 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
