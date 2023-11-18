The Wind Surf sailing cruise ship is visiting Palma today

The Wind Surf sailing cruise ship is visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma18/11/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 18 at 4am
Departure: November 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 18 at 4.55am
Departure: November 18 at 9.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 18 at 5am
Departure: November 18 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Aidacosma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malta (Valetta)
Arrival: November 18 at 5am
Departure: November 18 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 183,774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 18 at 5.30am
Departure: November 18 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 18 at 6am
Departure: November 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 18 at 6am
Departure: November 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 18 at 6.30am
Departure: November 18 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 18 at 8am
Departure: November 8 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcanar
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 18 at 8am
Departure: November 18 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86

Vessel: Wind Surf
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: November 18 at 9am
Departure: November 18 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 17,745
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 187

Vessel: Norwegian Prima
Origin: Marseille
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 18 at 10.30am
Departure: October 18 at 8.30pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 293

Vessel: Symphony Spirit
Origin: Portimao
Destination: Laurium (Lavrion)
Arrival: November 18 at 12pm
Departure: November 19 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 6,749
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 123

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: November 18 at 10pm
Departure: November 19 at 1am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 18 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 19 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

