EasyJet has announced twelve new routes in Spain for 2024, seven of which will serve the Balearic Islands.

For Palma, there will be new routes from two UK airports - Belfast and Southampton. The others are Athens, Montpellier, Nantes and Prague. For Menorca, there is a new route from Oporto. The airline says that these routes will offer a combined total of 11,700 new seats.

Flights on these new routes will be on sale on the airline's website from Thursday. The Southampton service and the French routes will come into operation between March and May. Belfast will operate from June.

On Tuesday, easyJet forecast a record profit for the second half of 2023. Its growth forecasts include reinforcing its presence in Spain. A key base will continue to be Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, where the number of planes is going to increase from seven to eight.

By the end of 2023, easyJet will have transported more than 2.5 million passengers to and from Mallorca, a year-on-year increase of 11%. The average occupancy has been 90%.