Ryanair, Spain's biggest airline, has announced its summer 2024 schedule in the Balearic Islands, with 139 routes in total, including 4 new destinations from Palma and Ibiza airports. With this summer schedule, Ryanair will base a new aircraft in Palma (17 in total) by summer 2024 ($100 million additional investment), creating more than 30 new well-paid jobs for pilots and cabin crew.
