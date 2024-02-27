Ryanair, Spain's biggest airline, has announced its summer 2024 schedule in the Balearic Islands, with 139 routes in total, including 4 new destinations from Palma and Ibiza airports. With this summer schedule, Ryanair will base a new aircraft in Palma (17 in total) by summer 2024 ($100 million additional investment), creating more than 30 new well-paid jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

Ryanair's summer 2024 schedule at Palma de Mallorca will offer: 16 aircraft based in total (one more). 1.6 billion dollars of investment. 3 new routes (Exeter, London (L) and Zagreb). 85 routes in total. 9% growth to 7.2 million passengers in the 2024 summer season. More than 5,800 jobs, including 480 direct jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers at Ryanair. Ryanair's summer 2024 schedule in Ibiza will offer: 1 aircraft based. 100 million investment. 1 new route (Porto). 34 routes in total. 13% growth to 2.2 million passengers in the summer 2024 season. More than 1,700 jobs, including 30 direct jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers at Ryanair.