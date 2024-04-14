Mein Schiff 6 entered service on May 12, 2017

Christina BuchetPalma14/04/2024 00:53
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 6
Origin: Cadiz
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: September 28 at 4am
Departure: September 28 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 98,811
Flag: Malta
Length: 295

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 13 at 5.30am
Departure: April 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 13 at 6am
Departure: April 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 4 at 6am
Departure: June 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 13 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.