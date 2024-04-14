These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 6

Origin: Cadiz

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: September 28 at 4am

Departure: September 28 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 98,811

Flag: Malta

Length: 295

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 13 at 5.30am

Departure: April 13 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 13 at 6am

Departure: April 13 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 33,950

Flag: Italy

Length: 188

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 4 at 6am

Departure: June 4 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 13 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 14 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

