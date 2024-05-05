These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Motril
Arrival: May 5 at 2am
Departure: May 6 at 5am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ajaccio
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 5 at 4am
Departure: May 5 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: May 5 at 4.30am
Departure: May 5 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 5 at 7am
Departure: May 5 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 5 at 7pm
Departure: May 5 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 5 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
