The Mein Schiff 2 is one of the ships visiting Palma today

The Mein Schiff 2 is one of the ships visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma05/05/2024 00:41
TW
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Motril
Arrival: May 5 at 2am
Departure: May 6 at 5am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ajaccio
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 5 at 4am
Departure: May 5 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Aidastella

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: May 5 at 4.30am
Departure: May 5 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 5 at 7am
Departure: May 5 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 5 at 7pm
Departure: May 5 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 5 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.