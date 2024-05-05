These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Motril

Arrival: May 5 at 2am

Departure: May 6 at 5am

Gross tonnage: 11,290

Flag: Portugal

Length: 144

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Ajaccio

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: May 5 at 4am

Departure: May 5 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Malaga

Arrival: May 5 at 4.30am

Departure: May 5 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 71,304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 5 at 7am

Departure: May 5 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 5 at 7pm

Departure: May 5 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 5 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 6 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.