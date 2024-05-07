The Seadream II is one of the cruise ships visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma07/05/2024 00:48
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Mein Schiff 1

Vessel: Mein Schiff 1
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: May 7 at 4am
Departure: May 7 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 7 at 4am
Departure: May 7 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 4.55am
Departure: May 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 5am
Departure: May 7 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 5.30am
Departure: May 7 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 6am
Departure: May 7 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 7 at 6am
Departure: May 7 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 7 at 6.30am
Departure: May 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 7 at 7am
Departure: May 7 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Seadream II
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Rosas
Arrival: May 7 at 8am
Departure: May 7 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 4,333
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 105

Costa Toscana

Vessel: Costa Toscana
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: May 7 at 8am
Departure: May 7 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 186,364
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

La Belle des Oceans

Vessel: La Belle des Oceans
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 7 at 8am
Departure: May 7 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 5,218
Flag: Belgium
Length: 103

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 7 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

