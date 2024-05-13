These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 13 at 4am

Departure: May 13 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Genoa

Arrival: May 13 at 4.55am

Departure: May 13 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 13 at 5am

Departure: May 13 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 13 at 5.30am

Departure: May 13 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 13 at 6am

Departure: May 13 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 33,950

Flag: Italy

Length: 188

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 13 at 6.30am

Departure: May 13 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 13 at 7am

Departure: May 13 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Oasis of the Seas

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: May 13 at 8am

Departure: May 13 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 225,282

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 360

Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: May 13 at 8am

Departure: May 13 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32,843

Flag: Italy

Length: 201

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 13 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 14 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.