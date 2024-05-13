The mega cruise ship Oasis of the Seas on a visit to Palma

The mega cruise ship Oasis of the Seas on a visit to Palma. | G. ALOMAR

Christina BuchetPalma13/05/2024 00:50
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 4am
Departure: May 13 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: May 13 at 4.55am
Departure: May 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 13 at 5am
Departure: May 13 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 5.30am
Departure: May 13 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 13 at 6am
Departure: May 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 13 at 6.30am
Departure: May 13 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 13 at 7am
Departure: May 13 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Oasis of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: May 13 at 8am
Departure: May 13 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 225,282
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 360

Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: May 13 at 8am
Departure: May 13 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32,843
Flag: Italy
Length: 201

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 13 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.