The Celebrity Edge is one of the cruise ships in port today

Cathy CalizPalma24/05/2024 00:31
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 4am
Departure: May 24 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 24 at 4.55am
Departure: May 24 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: MT Aegeas
Origin: Gibraltar
Destination: A Òrdenes
Arrival: May 24 at 5am
Departure: May 26 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 23,325
Flag: Liberia
Length: 183

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 24 at 5am
Departure: May 24 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 24 at 5.30am
Departure: May 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 6am
Departure: May 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 6am
Departure: May 24 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 24 at 6.30am
Departure: May 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Triton
Origin: San Pedro de Pinatar
Destination: Altea
Arrival: May 24 at 8am
Departure: May 24 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 339
Flag: Norway
Length: 32

Vessel: Celebrity Equinox
Origin: Cadiz
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 8am
Departure: May 24 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 121,878
Flag: Malta
Length: 317

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 8am
Departure: May 24 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

MSC Seaview

Vessel: MSC Seaview
Origin: Civitivecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 8.30am
Departure: May 24 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 153,516
Flag: Malta
Length: 323

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 24 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 25 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.