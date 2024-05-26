The Crystal Symphony is one of the ships visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma26/05/2024 00:37
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ajaccio
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 26 at 4am
Departure: May 26 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: May 26 at 4.30am
Departure: May 26 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 26 at 6am
Departure: May 26 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 26 at 8am
Departure: May 26 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Crystal Symphony
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 26 at 9am
Departure: May 26 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 51,044
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 238

Vessel: Palmgracht
Origin: Algerciras
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: May 26 at 4pm
Departure: May 27 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 17,634
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 169

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 26 at 7pm
Departure: May 26 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 26at 10.15pm
Depature: May 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

