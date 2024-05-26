These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Ajaccio

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: May 26 at 4am

Departure: May 26 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: La Spezia

Arrival: May 26 at 4.30am

Departure: May 26 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 71,304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 26 at 6am

Departure: May 26 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 26 at 8am

Departure: May 26 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Crystal Symphony

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 26 at 9am

Departure: May 26 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 51,044

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 238

Vessel: Palmgracht

Origin: Algerciras

Destination: Genoa

Arrival: May 26 at 4pm

Departure: May 27 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 17,634

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 169

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 26 at 7pm

Departure: May 26 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 26at 10.15pm

Depature: May 27 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.