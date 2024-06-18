A new survey by the British government has shown that one in seven Briton are less likely to travel to Mallorca and the rest of the European Union once the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) officially enters into force. Under the new system British passport holders who want to enter the Schengen Area will have to take a photo and provide their fingerprints and passport details to complete the registration process.
New European travel rules given cold shoulder by British travellers
Less likely to travel
Also in Holiday
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- Emergency declared on Ryanair flight bound for Palma from Dublin
- Mallorca ambassador Sir Bradley Wiggins has “lost” his Mallorca home
- It's a wash-out at Mallorca airports
8 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Chris GIt's an important tactic for British clickbait. As Britain continues it's descent into irrelevance after the loss of the empire, now more than ever, anything that makes Brits feel important is worth clicking on. As the focus of a clearly anti-British campaign to keep Brits out, it certainly appears that Brits must be awfully important if they're going to that much trouble. Besides, we all know that they're all a bunch of third world communists who would be living in the dirt if it weren't for the almighty sterling that we Brits bring over on our cheap hols abroad. But we all know how foreigners are, so we shouldn't take it too seriously. They just can't be civilised. It's not in their DNA.
Nigel MaudeNigel, to answer your last point first, when passports are scanned they will record your entry into the Schengen zone and your departure from it when you exit. If one overstays the 90 days in 180, the system will flag it up. And yes, it will compare your details with a database for any numbers of reasons from simply having overstayed to being a wanted criminal. The Local is an excellent online newspaper which covers all aspects of living in Spain and general Spanish news. They have a very good explanation of how the system will work: https://www.thelocal.com/20240528/how-europes-new-ees-border-checks-will-impact-flight-passengers
I’ve read an article on Euronews speculating the introduction may be delayed again. Many in the European travel industry concerned about the confusion and lack of commencement dates. The USA market providers seem particularly vocal. I’ve also seen , …for the first time, Visit the Carolinas Great beaches, great golf , great food and a great friendly welcoming people. Obviously there’s no Ryanair goes to there. But they’re not after that type of tourism.
Johnny CThank you Johnny C. Whilst you may have uncovered this information, it is the first I have seen about booths etc in any governmental documentation, and never in MDB. All I have seen is what will be required, not how it is taken. If you have the links, I am sure many would be glad to follow them to find this information. I am aware of preparations at St Pancras for booths (or areas) to gather this information for Eurostar, but have seen/heard nothing about Luton Airport or Palma Airport. Perhaps you might also explain, as you seem very knowledgeable, why passports are scanned, if they are not being compared with a database? or recorded? As they are not very quick if only doing a photo recognition.
Nigel MaudeThere will be booths attended by border force staff (or equivalent in other countries) at all airports and ports where your photo and fingerprints will be taken. Whilst not in this article, the procedure has been explained many times both in the MDB and many other publications and government website. The EU countries don't currently have your photo saved, you only provide your passport details for the API (Advance passenger information).
Chris GYes Chris, agree it applies to anyone outside, but my quest is to find out how not why we can comply, and our journalists do not tell us. Perhaps Jason can tell us how we can do fingerprinting? The EU countries already have our passport and photo details if you have flown in before, so where do we get the "fingerprinting" to tie in with passport and photo? It is no wonder in the article those English tourists still have no idea how to comply, so to make a holiday a holiday you do not stress yourself out with complicated bureaucratic procedures that are not explained.
Why is this implementation constantly painted by the journalist as the EU somehow giving a "cold shoulder" to Britons?? Even if this were true, why would it be noteworthy, or a surprise given the UK gave a huge cold shoulder to the EU some years ago when it voted for Brexit! Anybody would think that it is only the poor Brits being targeted with this new system!! Why wouldn't the EU/Schengen want to modernise and more effectively control it's borders? The old stamp on a page in your passport is like something from 50+ years ago! Time to modernise people.
"will have to take a photo and provide their fingerprints and passport details" Jason, if you could be a bit more explicit, they already have photo & passport details, every flight you have to give API. How are finger prints provided? How are these checked against the passport holder? It is all very well making rules, but with no instructions as to how to comply, causes undue aggravation and stress.