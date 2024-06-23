These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 23 at 6am
Departure: June 23 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 23 at 6am
Departure: June 23 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Granada
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: June 23 at 6.30am
Departure: June 23 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 26,916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 23 at 7am
Departure: June 23 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 23 at 7pm
Departure: June 23 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 23 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 24 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
