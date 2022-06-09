The message from the British Embassy in Madrid regarding the situation of British driving licences in Spain is not to give up hope.

The Ambassador Hugh Elliott has made in clear over the past few weeks that the issue is top of his and London's list and everything is being done resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Today in an update he said: "A shorter message this week, but my key point is that things continue to progress well. And, whilst there’s nothing specific to share with you, no news isn’t bad news and what I said last week still stands. Getting you back on the road is our top priority in the Embassy and we are working on it every day. There will be a further, more substantive update next week.

"I understand your frustration that this process is taking so long and the very practical impact this has had on many people’s everyday lives. And I know that you would like an exact date when this will be concluded, but we can’t make any guarantees. As soon as we have a clearer picture we will let you know, but I am confident in saying we are nearly there.

"I have heard from many of you directly and recognise that it can be especially difficult if you are living out in the campo or in an isolated spot, taxis may not be an option and you may be exhausting the goodwill of your neighbours. But do reach out to your local ayuntamiento if you need assistance and, in some places, charities and community groups can help with transport. And, as ever, if you are in a particularly vulnerable situation, or someone you know is, please get in touch with your nearest consulate to see if they can offer any additional advice. You can find their details on gov.uk. Thank you."